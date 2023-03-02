Ashoka varsity holds meet on climate change

Sonepat, March 1
The Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability (3CS) at Ashoka University hosted the third edition of ‘Healing Earth’, a conference to facilitate conversations around the effects of climate change and its wider impact on the world. The two-day event, held on February 24 and 25, focused on two major themes. It discussed climate mitigation policies and their interaction with other sustainable development goals, given that such policies may not always align with environmental conservation or social justice.
