Ashoka varsity, hospital sign MoU

Sonepat: Ashoka University announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Max Super speciality hospitals to initiate long term, high quality research collaborations on clinically relevant diseases. The collaboration aims at building joint research project/programme that integrates leading edge basic, translational and clinical research with special interest in conducting research on genome analysis and data analysis including AI, ML and deep learning, of various genetic and life-style diseases like cancer, asthma, diabetes, hypertension, heart failure, kidney problems, auto-immune diseases, chronic metabolic disorders etc. Professor LS Shashidhara, Dean of research and professor of biology and Sachin Sharma, Registrar, Ashoka University, signed the MoU with Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director and Dr Mradul Kaushik, senior director, operations and planning and coo from Max Healthcare.

Rai sports school to host tourney

Sonepat: Motilal Nehru School of Sports at Rai will host the All-India Indian Public School Conference (IPSC) tournaments from May 23 to June 5 to commemorate 50 years of the school. Principal and director Col Ashok Mor said almost 1,500 participants from 13 states across the country will take part in the said tournament. Col Mor further added that the decision for conducting the tournament during the summer vacation has been taken, considering the view that the students should not miss their studies. Students will compete in various disciplines such as boxing, hockey, cricket, football, tennis and volleyball.

Research collaboration

Faridabad: JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, has offered research collaboration with local industries to work on their real-time research problems with the aim to promote industry-academic linkage. VC Prof SK Tomar said that the university was keen to develop a research ecosystem where academicians, researchers and industrial practitioners would work together on research and development projects and provide sustainable solutions for industrial development. He said industrial fellowship to industry oriented research projects could be provided with the help of the alumni association. The industrial fellowship will not only provide financial assistance to a research scholar, but add credibility to the research as it will be more practical oriented, he said.

Lecture on first aid for stray animals

Yamunanagar: The share and care club and environment club of the self-finance department of MLN College, Yamunanagar, organized an extension lecture on "First aid for street animals". Resource persons of this lecture were Monica, president, Dog Rescue Organisation and Nakul Goyal, vice president. On this occasion a young student, Animesh Gupta, who has adopted 15 dogs, was felicitated. Dr Neeti Daryal, HoDm self-finance courses, said they should feel for animals and look after them. Dr Rahul Khanna, officiating principal of the college, appreciated the efforts of club in-charges.