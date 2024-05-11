Ashoka Varsity, Infosys NGO sign agreement

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 10

Infosys Foundation signed an MoU with Ashoka University which will help augment scientific research at the university’s chemical biology lab.

Infosys Foundation has committed a grant of Rs 27 crore for the upgradation of this laboratory into a world-class facility that will enhance education and research opportunities.

The new advanced chemical Biology Lab will have cutting-edge equipment such as Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR), Scanning electron microscopy-energy dispersive X-ray analysis (SEM-EDAX), etc.

Somak Raychaudhury, V-C, Ashoka University, said, “ This collaboration equips our students and faculty with cutting-edge resources, empowering them to excel in research

and sciences.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat