Ashoka Varsity, Infosys NGO sign agreement

Sonepat, May 10
Infosys Foundation signed an MoU with Ashoka University which will help augment scientific research at the university’s chemical biology lab.
Infosys Foundation has committed a grant of Rs 27 crore for the upgradation of this laboratory into a world-class facility that will enhance education and research opportunities.
The new advanced chemical Biology Lab will have cutting-edge equipment such as Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR), Scanning electron microscopy-energy dispersive X-ray analysis (SEM-EDAX), etc.
Somak Raychaudhury, V-C, Ashoka University, said, “ This collaboration equips our students and faculty with cutting-edge resources, empowering them to excel in research
and sciences.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar dies at 79
He was also the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was a...
BJP leader who first flagged Prajwal Revanna sex video case arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga
Whistleblower Devaraje Gowda is accused of leaking these vid...
Interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, can’t sign files
Opposing relief in SC, ED cites Amritpal’s plea for release
Pictures: Strong solar storm hits earth; could disrupt communications; creates breathtaking auroras
The ongoing geomagnetic storm has escalated to an "extreme" ...