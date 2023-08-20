Ashoka Varsity Row: Students seek probe panel

Sonepat, August 19
Students of Ashoka University also came in support of their faculty and demanded the formation of a committee for thorough investigation of the violation of academic freedom with regard to Professor Sabyasachi Das’ paper and any kind of pressure put on him by the governing body or the university administration.
The students, under the banner of Ashoka University Students Government, have shared an open letter on social media with six demands.
The demands include Professor Das to be unconditionally offered his job back. The administration must hold an open town hall with the student body to discuss the process followed during recent events and the proposed way forward.
