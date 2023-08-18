Ashoka Varsity Row: Three depts express solidarity with Professor Das

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, August 17

Days after two faculty members, Assistant Professor Dr Sabyasachi Das and Professor Pulapre Balakrishnan, of the Economics Department at Ashoka University resigned, other departments’ faculty expressed solidarity with them for ‘academic freedom’. They also warned that if their demands were not fulfilled before the start of Monsoon Semester, the faculty would not continue teaching.

The Department of Sociology and Anthropology, English and Creative Writing Department and Department of Political Science have put forth statements in solidarity with Dr Das.

The Department of English and Creative Writing Department, in support of an open letter of the Economics Department, stated that they stood with their colleagues and echoed that Dr Das’ position in the university be reinstated.

The Department of Sociology and Anthropology also sent a letter in support of Dr Sabyasachi Das and academic freedom to the vice-chancellor and others. In the letter, the department expressed their solidarity with Dr Das, saying that Dr Das was subjected to unusual and disturbing interference in his academic work. “We are distressed in the degree to which academic freedom was not respected by the university and the governing body,” the letter read. Besides, students have also expressed solidarity with their professors on social media and launched campaign #ProtectOurProfessors on Twitter.

The students, on the official Twitter handle ‘Ashoka University Students Government’ tweeted: “Incredibly disappointed with the continued lack of support from Ashoka University to its professors. It is your prerogative to create an environment for free academic expression. Live up to the image of providing a liberal education to students.”

A meeting of various faculty members with the students’ body was organised on Wednesday night to discuss the issue. Besides, rounds of meetings between faculty members of the Economics Department and members of the governing body were also organised on Thursday, and another meeting is scheduled for Friday.

#Sonepat