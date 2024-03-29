Ashoka varsity students continue protest

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 28

Students of Ashoka University, under the banner of Social Justice Forum (SJF), continued their protest outside the university gate today in support of their demands, including reservation in university and a caste census.

In an update on social media by the SJF, the students continued their protest inside and outside the campus. The students protested in the university mess, corridors and faculty mess, after which three of the faculty members removed their signatures from the solidarity document. However, other faculty members applauded the SJF for peaceful protest.

In a statement, the university stated that it had shared its position with the students, which was consistent with the Government of India, Government of Haryana and UGC norms.

