Ashoka varsity students continue protest

Sonepat, March 28
Students of Ashoka University, under the banner of Social Justice Forum (SJF), continued their protest outside the university gate today in support of their demands, including reservation in university and a caste census.
In an update on social media by the SJF, the students continued their protest inside and outside the campus. The students protested in the university mess, corridors and faculty mess, after which three of the faculty members removed their signatures from the solidarity document. However, other faculty members applauded the SJF for peaceful protest.
In a statement, the university stated that it had shared its position with the students, which was consistent with the Government of India, Government of Haryana and UGC norms.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan
Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...