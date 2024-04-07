Ashoka varsity students suspend protest for now

Sonepat, April 6
Ashoka University students, who have been protesting outside the campus in support of their demands, have temporarily suspended their protest following an assurance that their demands would be accepted.
A written confirmation was sent by the Pro-VC to the university body on the outcome of the negotiations.
The Social Justice Forum (SJF), which led the protest since March 20, said the email from the university had confirmed that an “Equal Opportunities Cell” (EOC) would be established by the end of the coming week. The EOC will conduct an annual socioeconomic survey,including questions regarding constitutional caste categories. The administration has also committed to a revision in the late fee payment policy.
