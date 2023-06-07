ASI, advocate help bus owner escape from jail; arrested

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 6

With the arrest of two persons, including an ASI and an advocate, the Karnal police have solved a case wherein an innocent person was sent to jail to save the actual culprit.

“The accused have been identified as ASI Gurmeet Singh and advocate Subham Kalia,” said SP Shashank Kumar Sawan.

Based on a tip-off, on April 7, 2022, a team of detectives impounded a bus parked near a dhaba on the NH-44. It was plying between Himachal Pradesh and Delhi with fake documents and number plate to evade tax. The SP added that during the scrutiny of the papers, the driver, identified as Brij Pal, managed to flee from the spot. A case had been registered against bus owners Meghraj of Delhi, Nitesh Kumar of HP and driver Brij Pal. The investigation was then handed over to ASI Gurmeet Singh, who arrested Nitesh on May 20 and Yogesh, another man involved, on May 25.

To get Nitesh out of jail, a fresh story was concocted, wherein Yogesh was shown to have taken the bus on rent. Fake documents were generated in connivance with stamp vendors, including Rajinder Singh, a resident of Bank Colony, Amit Khurana of Shiv Colony, notary public Shashikant of Sant Nagar, advocate Subham Kalia of Ranwar village in the district, Harpreet Singh of Gharaunda, Sonu Khan of Banso Gate and ASI Gurmeet. They lured Yogesh to accept committing the crime for Rs 50,000.