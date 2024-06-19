ASI ends life in Faridabad

Faridabad, June 18
An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was found dead in his room in the district Police Lines this morning. He reportedly ended his life by hanging himself.
Mental stress and psychological disturbance are reported to be the reasons behind the cop taking the extreme step. According to police sources, the victim, identified as Umrao Singh from Rewari district, had been serving in the Police Department for the past 23 years.
Residing in the Police Lines alone, Singh was reported to be mentally disturbed due to a disorder related to diabetes. When he didn’t come out of his room until late, his neighbours knocked on his door to inquire and found him hanging with a rope tied to the iron railing of a window.
While no suicide note has been found, the police have shifted the body to the civil hospital for a postmortem examination.
