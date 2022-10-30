ASI run over by speeding jeep

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 29

An on-duty assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Gurugram traffic police was critically injured when a speeding jeep ran him over. The ASI was admitted to a hospital in critical condition with his leg broken. The accused driver fled the spot. An FIR has been registered against the driver at the Sector 53 police station.

According to the police, the incident took place at Ambedkar Chowk in Sector 52 on Friday afternoon.

“We are reviewing CCTV to identify the vehicle,” Inspector Amit Kumar said.