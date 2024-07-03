ASI shot at in Karnal, critical

Karnal, July 2
Two bike-borne assailants opened fire at ASI Sanjeev in Kutail village on Tuesday, leaving him critically injured.
As per the police, around 8:30 pm when Sanjeev, posted at Kurukshetra, was walking on the Kutail-Uncha Samana village road, two unidentified miscreants shot him and fled the scene. Sanjeev, who sustained bullet injuries, was rushed to a private hospital in Karnal city, where his condition is reported to be serious.
The Karnal police have launched an investigation into the case. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.
SP Mohit Handa said: “The victim is posted in Kurukshetra. Our team members are working to find out the assailants and the motive behind the shoot out.”
