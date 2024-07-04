ASI succumbs to injuries

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 3

An ASI of the Haryana Police, who was seriously injured when two bike-borne assailants shot at him in Kutail village yesterday evening, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital, said a police official today. The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev (42). He was posted at the State Crime Branch, said Manoj Kumar, DSP, Gharaunda.

According to eyewitnesses, the two assailants, riding a motorcycle, approached Sanjeev, who was on an evening walk near his village and fired multiple shots, hitting him twice. The ASI was rushed to a private hospital in Karnal, where he succumbed to his injuries.

DSP Manoj Kumar confirmed that Sanjeev could not be saved. The police have launched an investigation into the case and are searching for the assailants.

Sanjeev’s family members are in a shock and have demanded the arrest of the accused. Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, who also hails from the same village, directed the police officials to nab the assailants. He also assured the family members of speedy justice.

The police are yet to determine the motive behind the murder. Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa has constituted three teams to arrest the accused. He has also sought help from the STF for speedy investigation. The Madhuban police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Sections 103 (1), 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act. “Three teams have been constituted and they are working on it. We will solve the case soon,” the SP said. “The motive behind the murder is yet to be determined. We are working on all angles,” he said.

