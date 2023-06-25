ASI suspended for aiding honeytrap accused

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 24

A woman police officer, who allegedly helped an accused in a honeytrap case registered at the Farrukhnagar police station 15 days ago, has been suspended. She was transferred to the Police Lines after her role was found to be suspicious. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against her.

On June 7, the police had arrested kingpin of the honeytrap racket Binita Kumari and her associate Mahesh Phogat, an NGO operator. Binita allegedly trapped victims through online dating apps. After calling them to meet her at a hotel, she would level allegations of rape and molestation against her victims. She would threaten to file an FIR to extort money from them. Both the suspects were arrested while accepting Rs 50,000 extortion money from a victim and sent to judicial custody.

One of the victims had accused woman ASI Munesh Devi of being hand in glove with the suspects. He alleged that after meeting Binita on May 14, the ASI had called him and said there was a complaint against him. Later, the ASI asked the victim to strike a compromise with suspects.

A special investigation team (SIT) headed by Pataudi ACP was formed to investigate Munesh Devi’s role. The SIT took Binita and Mahesh Phogat on production warrant in two rape cases registered at the Farrukhnagar police station. Both were questioned after obtaining their seven-day police remand and recovered Rs 2.15 lakh from them.

ACP Harender Singh, head of the special investigation team, said, “On the basis of call details and mobile location of the suspects and ASI Munesh Devi, she was suspended on Thursday after finding her role suspicious. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the ASI.”