ASI suspended for road rage

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 23

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) posted at the Sadar police station was suspended on Tuesday by the DCP headquarters for allegedly assaulting a nursing official, near Medanta hospital, as his car touched the ASI’s vehicle.

The incident happened two days ago. An FIR has been registered against the ASI, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him after his suspension. According to the police, the victim, identified as Mayank Tomar was reversing his car outside the Medanta Hospital on Tuesday when it touched the ASI’s vehicle. The ASI beat him with a stick, due to which his facial bone was broken. According to the victim’s father, many policemen present on the spot also assaulted his son. On Tuesday, an FIR was registered, and today, the ASI, identified as Gyanender Singh, was suspended. Spokesperson Subhash Bokan confirmed the ASI’s suspension.