Asiad medallist Antim Panghal gets warm welcome at native village

Hisar, October 17

Asian Games bronze medallist wrestler Antim Panghal was accorded a warm at her native Bhagana village here today. Energy Minister Ranjit Singh and Hisar MP Brijendra Singh highlighted the achievement of the 19-year-old wrestler at a function.

Panghal bagged the bronze medal with a 3-1 win over Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Bolortuya Bat-Ochir of Mongolia in the women’s 53 kg category at Hangzhou. She had replaced injured Vinesh Phogat to represent the country in the Asiad.

Singh said there was no dearth of talent in rural areas of the state. “She has a long career ahead and I wish her good luck”, he said while hearing several demands of the villagers regarding the development of the village.

Singh said, “She has secured an Olympics berth and I hope she will continue to win medals for the country in international events”, he stated. He announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for the development of the village.

Village sarpanch Monu said the entire village was proud of Antim’s achievement. He said,“She is the jewel of the village”. A large number of residents and villagers of adjoining villages had gathered at the event.

Former Zila Parishad member Krishan Satrod said Antim’s father Ram Niwas was a small farmer, but sold off his one acre and moved to Hisar so that he could provide education and decent lifestyle to his daughters “He encouraged his girls to play kabaddi and wrestling, which are male-dominated sports”, he said.

