Asked not to smoke in store, man opens fire on employee

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 26

An unknown man opened fire on an employee of a convenience store in Sector 22 here after the staff asked the former to not smoke in the store. The store associate, who works for Godfery Phillips India Ltd, escaped unhurt while the accused managed to flee from the spot.

According to the complaint filed by Rupendra Singh, security manager of Godfery Phillips, on Friday early morning a person tried to enter the store with a cigarette. When the security guard requested him not to smoked, he started misbehaving with the staff, the complaint read.

“He then purchased some goods and asked an aide to place the goods in his vehicle, which was parked outside the store. A store associate, Ashish, carried the goods. When Ashish was placing the goods in the vehicle, the man loaded his pistol and fired at him. Ashish ran away from the spot while the man also fled from there,’ the complainant told the police.

The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV footage which has been submitted to police.

Following the complaint an FIR was registered against an unidentified person under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Palam Vihar police station on Friday.