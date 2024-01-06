ASP to probe suicide case

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 5

Even as the family of the suicide victim, Pawan, refused to cremate the body for the third day today, demanding the arrest of the accused, the police said the matter was under investigation and action would be taken on the basis of evidence.

The police has booked six persons, including DSP Joginder Sharma, on the charges of abetment to suicide, and under the SC/ST Act in the case of suicide by 27-year-old Pawan of Dabra village of the district.

The police have handed over the probe to ASP Rakesh Kumar Mohan, who claimed that the family had agreed to cremate the body by tomorrow morning, after he assured them that a forensic team had also been engaged for the investigation.Asked about allegations against the DSP, the ASP said they would take action on the basis of evidence.

Pawan had hanged himself in his house on the night of January 1. His mother had lodged a complaint with the police against six persons, alleging that pressure from the accused over a property dispute had driven him to end his life.

#Hisar