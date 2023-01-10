Assailants sever hands of Karnal man out on bail

Kurukshetra, January 9
In a horrifying incident, 12 assailants attacked a man at a hotel, chopped off his hands, and fled with the severed hands.
The victim was identified as Jugnu, a resident of Karnal.
Sources said the victim was sitting with a girl when the miscreants reached there in two vehicles and attacked Jugnu. The victim was rushed to the LNJP hospital here, from where he was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.
SHO Thanesar Sadar police Nirmal Singh said Jugnu stated that he had an old dispute with liquor contractor Sanju, following which he was attacked.
The girl sitting with Jugnu managed to escape from the place. A case has been registered, said the SHO.
Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “Jugnu is out on bail. He was arrested in 2020 in connection with an attempt to murder case. He had fired at liquor contractor Sanju Rana, in which the latter had suffered bullet injuries. The incident is suspected to be the reason behind the attack.”
