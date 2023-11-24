Assam to showcase cultural heritage at mahotsav

Kurukshetra, November 23
Visitors during the upcoming International Gita Mahotsav will be able to see the cultural heritage of Assam at its pavilion at the Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.
A team of four officials (Director, Cultural Affairs Meenakshi Das Nath, Cultural Department’s Deputy Secretary Naina Bohra, Neelam Das and Rajan Engti) from Assam visited the Brahma Sarovar recently and held a discussion with Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma and honorary secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board Upender Singhal. The pavilion will be set up for the main events from December 17 to 24.
