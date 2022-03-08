Assembly in Session: Haryana ex-Speaker Raghuvir Singh Kadian’s suspension revoked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

Former Speaker Raghuvir Kadian’s suspension for the remaining session was revoked by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha after Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda effectively advocated the argument that it was “sudden provocation” that prompted the former to tear up the anti-conversion bill.

Hooda raised the issue of Kadian’s suspension right after the question hour during the ongoing session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, urging the Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, to explain the reason for the “unprecedented action” against the senior Congress leader.

Stating that the Speaker should show the video recording to ascertain whether there was any provocation from the treasury benches to invite such action, Hooda repeatedly asserted that, under no circumstances, he approved the tearing of the Bill.

As the Speaker read out an instance where the Congress, while in the government, had suspended Opposition MLAs for the remaining session, Hooda emphasised that suspensions happen all the time. “Kadian only tore the Bill after being provoked by the treasury benches and the Leader of the House exhibited tremendous grace when he regretted what he had said. Also, Kadian did not tear it and throw it at the treasury benches or the Speaker,” the Leader of the Opposition stated.

To this, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said it should be seen whether Kadian tore the Bill before or after the former spoke even as Hooda seconded this, adding, “If the suspended MLA tore the Bill before he was provoked, I will call him to the House and ask him to express his regret.”

The Speaker, however, insisted that the before or after did not matter

when the dignity of the House had been compromised because the MLA tore the Bill, which was a legal document.

After much deliberation, Khattar suggested that the House be adjourned and the Speaker call for the video recording to see whether the Bill was torn before or after he spoke in the presence of Hooda.

Though the Speaker resisted this suggestion initially, he agreed to ascertain the timing of the tearing of the Bill. When the House met after the adjournment, Hooda urged the Speaker to call back Kadian. Khattar also stated that he was under the impression that the Bill was torn before he spoke. On his return to the House, Kadian also expressed regret and said that he got carried away after being provoked by the treasury benches.

