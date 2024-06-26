Assembly Poll: BJP mulls 3 categories to pick winnable nominees

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 25

After the appointment of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan as state election incharge, the BJP is deliberating on a strategy to pick winnable candidates for all 90 seats for the upcoming Assembly elections.

As per reports, the party leadership is working on a plan to divide all Assembly seats of the state into three categories — green, yellow and red — to choose the best candidates. “As per the plan, those Assembly segments will be included under the green category where the party is in a good position and emerged victorious in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The party has strong leaders on most of these seats, so it won’t be difficult to pick candidates,” said a leader on anonymity.

He said a tough contest was being expected in the ‘yellow’ category, where the number of winnable ticket aspirants was also two or more. The ‘red’ category was where opposition parties were in a strong position. It was also being considered to allocate tickets for these seats in the final leg, he said. Meanwhile, BJP state general secretary Mohan Lal Badoli said five senior leaders would visit district-wise to take a feedback from the leaders and workers by talking in detail about election-related matters. These leaders were Dharmendra Pradhan, Biplab Kumar Deb, Satish Punia, Saudan Singh and Surendra Nagar, he said.

“The programmes pertaining to the visit of these leaders will be decided in two-three days. They will go to their respective districts and hold election meetings. After the districts, such meetings will be organised at the Assembly and mandal levels to discuss prospective candidates,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP sounded the poll bugle by organising a felicitation ceremony in Rohtak, bastion of Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda, on Sunday.

Pradhan and Deb exhorted party leaders to reach out to workers and encourage them to approach voters in their respective segments. They also asked the workers to reach out to 1.5 crore people of the state in the next 100 days.

Plans to divide seats into categories

Green — The party is in a good position and emerged victorious in the recently held parliamentary elections

Yellow — A tough contest is expected and the number of aspirants for the party ticket are two or more

Red — Opposition parties are in a strong position

