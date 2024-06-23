Assembly poll: Kejriwal’s wife to begin AAP campaign in Karnal on June 25

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will initiate AAP’s campaign for state Assembly polls from Karnal on June 25.

Capable of contesting all 90 seats AAP is capable of contesting all 90 seats. But the final decision on the alliance will be taken by Arvind Kejriwal — Sushil Gupta, AAP Haryana President

AAP’s state president Dr Sushil Gupta today said the party’s state-level workers’ conference will be held in Karnal where Sunita Kejriwal will be present.

During the conference, Sunita Kejriwal will blow the trumpet to strengthen every booth and will start the campaign for Assembly elections in Haryana, said Gupta.

He said the AAP has started preparing for the Assembly elections in Haryana. “Every booth is being strengthened in the entire state. AAP is capable of contesting elections on all 90 seats. But the final decision on the alliance will be taken by Arvind Kejriwal,” he added.

On the water crisis, he said the Haryana unit is 100 per cent with the state’s interests. “There is a water crisis in Haryana too. When the BJP government came to power in Rajasthan, the Haryana Government diverted Haryana’s water towards Rajasthan. Now it is the responsibility of the Central government to provide full water to Haryana and Delhi and stop water theft,” he pointed out.

On paper leaks, he said the students were fighting a long battle against this. “The BJP government is ruining the preparation of students. Grace marks were given without any basis in the NEET paper and many became toppers in the same exam. Apart from this, UGC NET paper was also sold in the same way.”

