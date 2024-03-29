Assembly segments present a picture in contrast

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, March 28
The Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency, which comprises nine Assembly seats, is not just the biggest constituency in the state in terms of voters but is the most unique and diverse. The constituency comprises one of the most developed districts of the country, cosmopolitan Gurugram, and Nuh, one of the most backward and aspirational districts.
Nine Assembly segments
The Gurugram seat comprises the Assembly segments of Bawal, Rewari, Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurugram, Sohna, Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka and Punahana. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).
Important issues
- High inflation
- Unemployment
- Sanitation crisis
- Poor air quality
- Affordable housing schemes for all
- Pending development projects in district
- Integration of villages in Municipal Corporation
- Rail lines, Central University in Nuh
- Public transport
- Lack of quality government healthcare
The stark difference between the Assembly segments, which are a few kilometres away from each other, leads to major diversification in voter profile, issues etc. This year, the constituency will see 3.5 lakh new voters. The total number of eligible voters is 24.9 lakh, spread across the segments of Gurugram, Badshapur, Sohna, Pataudi, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka and Punhana. Around 56% voters in the Gurugram seat are from rural areas and key target for the candidates. Men comprise 51.8% of voters (12,90,402) here while women make up 48.2% (12,03,642) and transgender people 46.
The two main parties in the race are Congress and the BJP, which has fielded sitting MP Rao Inderjit Singh, who is hoping to win a record sixth time from the seat, which he won thrice as a Congress candidate.
The Congress is yet to announce its candidate, though it has shortlisted Captain Ajay Yadav, Dhan Singh and Vardhan Yadav. The scales are currently tipping in favour of Rao Inderjit, and hence, the Congress wants to make the right decision.
While the focus of urban voters, especially Gurugram city dwellers, is on issues like poor air quality, sanitation crises and the lack of civic infrastructure, rural voters or residents of the other eight segments want the candidates to address their concerns about inflation and unemployment. The satellite Assembly segments are seeking development-oriented infrastructure.
Though the constituency has diversity in terms of voters and issues, it has been consistent in choosing its MP, Rao Inderjit Singh. As a majority of voters here are Ahirs, the caste dynamics adds up to lack of any strong opposition leader.
In the 2019 poll, Rao Inderjit won by a margin of 3,86,256 votes.
