Assess rabi crop losses in 15 days: Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 4

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda urged the state government to accept the demand of the farmers for a compensation of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre for damage to the rabi crops due to recent hailstorm and rains.

Addressing a public meeting in Narnaund Assembly segment in Hisar and Bawani khera Assembly segment in Bhiwani today, the Congress leader said farmers had suffered huge losses due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms. “In such a situation, the government should immediately accept the demand of the farmers,” he said.

Hooda demanded that the government should expedite the process of special girdawari to assess the loss within 15 days and give compensation to the farmers. He further said the BJP-JJP government was formed on the foundation of lies, loot and divisive agenda.”

Both the parties did not fulfil any promise made to the public at the time of elections. The people are feeling cheated now, he said adding that people had taken a decision to get rid of the BJP-JJP government.

Stating that the Lok Sabha elections were just a year away, it was clear that the BJP government would have to make an exit. “The Congress government, which will take Haryana towards development, will come back to power,” he predicted.

