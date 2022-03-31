Assets of ex-govt official attached in fraud case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it has issued a provisional attachment order under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize assets worth Rs 2.42 crore belonging to Naresh Kumar Sheokand, former District Revenue Officer (DRO) of Panchkula, and his alleged associate Shamshad as part of its probe in a case relating to corruption and cheating against them.

The ED in an official statement said that it has initiated a probe under PMLA against Sheokand and others on the basis of an FIR registered by the State Vigilance Bureau and the CBI, under various Sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and criminal misconduct of a public servant.

The investigation in the case revealed that Sheokand in connivance with other private persons had fraudulently transferred NHAI and HSIIDC funds for acquisition to ineligible land owners, causing wrongful loss to the exchequer to the tune of Rs 37.89 crore, the ED alleged.