Kaithal: Assistant secretary of market committee suspended

Karnal, October 24
The Chief Administrator (CA), Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HASMB), Mukesh Ahuja, suspended Narender Dhull, assistant secretary and incharge of the market committee Cheeka in Kaithal district today. However, the reasons behind his suspension are not yet clear.
A committee of three members has been constituted to inquire into the arrival and recording of paddy in the market committee during the current season, said the order. The committee members comprising District Marketing Enforcement Officer, Bhiwani; Shyam Sunder, assistant secretary (HQ) Anup Singh; and account officer (HQ) Shakti Rathee will file the report in three days to the CA, as per the order. Rohtash Singh, assistant secretary, has been given charge of the market committee with immediate effect.
