Assistive technology lab for visually impaired at Kurukshetra University

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 4

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva inaugurated an assistive technology lab for the visually impaired at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Library, KU, on Tuesday.

He said with the implementation of this technology, the visually impaired students of the KU could use printed books like other students and they could read all kinds of study materials, including books, magazines, newspapers and text matters without any difficulty. Dr Chetan Sharma, the librarian, said the lab was equipped with numerous technological tools, including smart reader HD, braille printer/embosser, braille display and jaws talking software. The students were encouraged to use braille books in addition to assistive technology for their academic activities.

