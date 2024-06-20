Asst Prof gets honoured

Yamunanagar: Assistant professor in Botany, Deepika Sharma from the Guru Nanak Girls College, Yamunanagar, received the award of honour for the best teacher in the District Environment Championship Awards 2024-25 by the National Education Trust of India, under the Ministry of Micro and Small Enterprises, Government of India. She presented a PPT report of her ‘Green Initiatives for Sustainable Development’. The prestigious award recognises an outstanding educator who has demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership in integrating environment education into their educational practices. She has been selected for demonstrating leadership, innovative approaches and her passion for instilling environment consciousness in her students. She is the in-charge of the Botanical Garden, Navgrah Vatika, Herbal Lawn and Floriculture section in the college.

MDU to conduct entrance test

Rohtak: The Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) will conduct an entrance examination for admissions to the four-year undergraduate (UG) and five-year UG programmes from June 20. MDU Registrar Professor Gulshan Lal Taneja informed that the entrance test for admissions to BA (English) four-year, LLB (Hons) five-year integrated and BCom four-year are scheduled on June 20. The BSc (Mathematics), BSc (Statistics), BBA, BHMCT, BTTM (four year) and the MHMCT five-year integrated entrance tests will be held on June 21. The entrance test for the BCA, Bachelor of Fine Arts, BA (Economics) and BA (Public Administration) will be held on June 24. The BA (Sanskrit), BA (History) and BSc (Genetics) four-year entrance test will be held on June 25.

