Assured compensation within week, farmers call off protest

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, February 14

Farmers called off their agitation following a discussion with the Deputy Commissioner regarding their demands of the release of the pending compensation for the crop loss and to drain out water from the fields in various villages of the district today.

Crops damaged in 2021 The farmers said DC Uttam Singh had assured that the compensation for the cotton and other kharif crops for the year 2021 will be disbursed to the affected farmers within a week

Earlier, farmers hailing from 17 villages staged a protest at the Mini Secretariat. The police blocked the entry of protesters at the main gate after which they raised anti-government slogans

The farmers said DC Uttam Singh had assured them that the compensation for cotton and other kharif crops for the year 2021 would be disbursed to the affected farmers within a week.

Earlier, farmers, hailing from 17 villages, under the banner of farmers’ organisations Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Pagri Sambhal Jatta, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhagat Singh) and Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, staged a protest at the Mini Secretariat. The police blocked the entry of protesters at the main gate after which they raised anti-government slogans.

Later, the administration invited a farmers’ delegation to hold talks with the DC. An 11-member committee, including Suresh Koth, Dharmapal Badala, Amarjeet Modi, Jagdeep Aulakh, Kaptan Chahal, Mandeep Nathwan, Sandeep Nada, Sandeep Kapro, Balwan Lohan, Ramniwas Khedi Jalab and Ranbir Singh Malik, called on the DC and submitted a memorandum to him.

Suresh Koth, a farmer leader, said the DC had assured them that the compensation would be disbursed to them within a week. He said the government had also been carrying out girdawri of the frost-affected mustard fields and appropriate compensation would be given to the affected farmers.

“The DC told the delegation that the issue of waterlogging will also be tackled as a number of villages are affected due to the problem. The drainage system will be put in place before the next monsoon,” said Koth.