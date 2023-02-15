Assured compensation within week, farmers call off protest

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, February 14
Farmers called off their agitation following a discussion with the Deputy Commissioner regarding their demands of the release of the pending compensation for the crop loss and to drain out water from the fields in various villages of the district today.
Crops damaged in 2021
- The farmers said DC Uttam Singh had assured that the compensation for the cotton and other kharif crops for the year 2021 will be disbursed to the affected farmers within a week
- Earlier, farmers hailing from 17 villages staged a protest at the Mini Secretariat. The police blocked the entry of protesters at the main gate after which they raised anti-government slogans
The farmers said DC Uttam Singh had assured them that the compensation for cotton and other kharif crops for the year 2021 would be disbursed to the affected farmers within a week.
Earlier, farmers, hailing from 17 villages, under the banner of farmers’ organisations Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Pagri Sambhal Jatta, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhagat Singh) and Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, staged a protest at the Mini Secretariat. The police blocked the entry of protesters at the main gate after which they raised anti-government slogans.
Later, the administration invited a farmers’ delegation to hold talks with the DC. An 11-member committee, including Suresh Koth, Dharmapal Badala, Amarjeet Modi, Jagdeep Aulakh, Kaptan Chahal, Mandeep Nathwan, Sandeep Nada, Sandeep Kapro, Balwan Lohan, Ramniwas Khedi Jalab and Ranbir Singh Malik, called on the DC and submitted a memorandum to him.
Suresh Koth, a farmer leader, said the DC had assured them that the compensation would be disbursed to them within a week. He said the government had also been carrying out girdawri of the frost-affected mustard fields and appropriate compensation would be given to the affected farmers.
“The DC told the delegation that the issue of waterlogging will also be tackled as a number of villages are affected due to the problem. The drainage system will be put in place before the next monsoon,” said Koth.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
Govt approves setting up of 2 lakh agri credit societies, fishery and dairy cooperatives in next 5 years
Seeks to strengthen cooperative movement in the country and ...