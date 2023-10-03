Astronaut Kalpana Chawla's father passes away at 90; body to be donated to Karnal medical college

Karnal, October 3
Astronaut Kalpana Chawla’s father Banarsi Lal Chawla died of illness on Tuesday. He was around 90.
According to Chawla’s wish, who was admitted to a private hospital, his body will be donated to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College for research.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AAP govt raised loans worth Rs 47,107 crore in 18 months of its rule, 57 per cent of this used to repay interest on loans, Bhagwant Mann informs governor
This is the gist of the letter sent by CM to Banwarilal Puro...
Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick
Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case a...
Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10
Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the...
7 more patients died in Nanded govt hospital between Oct 1 and 2; total 31 succumbed in 2 days: Officials
The District Information Office of Nanded confirms this on a...
World Bank retains India's growth projection at 6.3%
The April update, too, had forecast India’s GDP to grow at 6...