AstroTurf hockey stadium in Karnal to be ready by Dec

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 21

An AstroTurf hockey stadium, which has been under-construction for months on the Kailash-Kunjpura road in the city, is all set to open in December.

Chain link fencing installed The main hockey field is of a size of 99.4m x 61m, while the practice ground is of 47.575m x 28m size

The synthetic turf has been imported from Belgium and three spectator galleries have been made

A chain link fencing has been installed around the ground as per guidelines

Authorities claim that the stadium is equipped with the state-of-art facilities such as a blue AstroTurf for the competitions and green AstroTurf for practice sessions, along with floodlight facility for day and night matches.

“Under the Smart City Project, an AstroTurf hockey stadium has been constructed at a cost of Rs 17.49 crore in 6.45 acres of land. Both the fields have been prepared and the stadium is likely to be inaugurated in December,” said Anish Yadav, the Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO of Karnal Smart City Ltd (KSCL) — the company looking after the Karnal Smart City Project.

He said the stadium is being constructed as per the norms of the Hockey Federation of India, in consultation with the Sports Department of Haryana.

The main hockey field is of a size of 99.4m x 61m, while the practice ground is of 47.575m x 28m size.

DC Yadav said the synthetic turf has been imported from Belgium and three spectator galleries, including one for VIP with air condition facility having a capacity of 110 spectators and two general galleries with the capacity of 400 spectators, have been made. The basic facilities have been provided in the stadium for the convenience of spectators and players.

#Hockey #Karnal