 At 19%, Gurugram sees second-best co-working rental growth since 2020 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • At 19%, Gurugram sees second-best co-working rental growth since 2020

At 19%, Gurugram sees second-best co-working rental growth since 2020

At 19%, Gurugram sees second-best co-working rental growth since 2020

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 15

Gurugram has witnessed the second highest co-working rental space growth in the country after Mumbai since 2020.

According to a report released by real estate consultants Anarock, Mumbai witnessed a growth of 27 per cent, followed by Gurugram at 19 per cent and Delhi at 18 per cent. Bengaluru witnessed a 15 per cent growth, while Noida saw a 14 per cent growth in average monthly rentals from 2020 to 2024.

The rent per seat in Mumbai has gone up to Rs 15,900 in 2024 as compared to Rs 12,500 per seat in 2020. Similarly, In Gurugram, the rent per seat reached nearly Rs 10,100 in 2024, which was Rs 8,500 per seat in 2020. Delhi’s workspace rental grew from Rs 10,000 per month per seat in FY20 to approximately Rs 11,800 in FY24.

In Bengaluru, the average monthly rent for flexi spaces was Rs 7,800 per month per seat in FY2020 and it increased to Rs 9,000 in FY2024. Similarly, Noida saw a growth of 14 per cent in average monthly rentals of flexi spaces in the past four years from Rs 6,500 per month per seat in FY2020 to Rs 7,400 in FY2024.

The co-working spaces, which were initially confined to corporates having less than five employees in pre-Covid times, became more relevant during and post-pandemic as they provided low-cost high efficiency work spaces to a majority of the corporates in tech hubs and the NCR.

The Anarock report stated co-working spaces contributed 18 per cent of the total office rental market in the top seven cities.

Utkarsh Kawatra, senior director, Anarock, said the Asia-Pacific region had emerged as an important market for co-working spaces in the past few years with Hong Kong, China, India, and Japan were among the large centres that were witnessing massive growth.

“The market size of flexible office spaces in India is expected to grow aggressively from the current 55 million square foot to anywhere between 100 million square foot and 140 million square foot by 2030. In terms of the new supply, 34 million square foot of fresh co-working stock has been added since 2017 across key co-working cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune,” he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’; Sukhbir Badal sends notice to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks on his private business

2
Punjab

Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP

3
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

4
India

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault

5
India

Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it

6
India

Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule on March 16; BJP eyes third win, Opposition looks at stopping Modi juggernaut

7
Himachal

Himachal political crisis: Congress ex-minister, sitting Kangra MLA played anchor role during cross-voting for RS poll, says CM Sukhu

8
World

‘She sensed danger’: On CCTV, 14-year-old Arizona girl on her way home from school narrowly escapes attempted kidnapping

9
Himachal

Chamba: ADM, 5 others convicted in exam impersonation case

10
India

Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well

‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI

‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI

Wants bank to disclose unique number to establish buyer-part...

Top court won’t stay appointment of ECs

Top court won’t stay appointment of ECs

KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case

KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case

Arrest follows I-T, ED raids at her residence

Congress Dalit MLA Chabbewal joins AAP, likely to get Hoshiarpur ticket

Congress Dalit MLA Chabbewal joins AAP, likely to get Hoshiarpur ticket


Cities

View All

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Pak, Afghan Hindu-Sikh families find ray of hope after new CAA law

2 extortionists fire at goldsmith’s shop

High Court judge inspects Baba Bakala court

Drug trafficker held with 1 kg of heroin

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as court refuses to stay summons

Manoj Tiwari highlights Centre’s initiatives for women

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

1 more accused nabbed in housing grant scam

Hoshiarpur ex-DHO Lakhbir joins SAD

Garbage mess in city unlikely to be resolved before Holi, panel formed

Cancer makes woman farmer switch to organic farming

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

Man’s murder case cracked, police suspect ‘supari’ killing

Few visitors at PAU Kisan Mela this year

Pakhowal CHC nursing sister hangs self to death

Nawan Mohalla clash: Nine more suspects land in police dragnet

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

MC Commissioner to seek expert advice to deal with traffic woes

Minister opens OTs at Rajindra Hospital

Lok Sabha Poll: Police launch drive to check illegal parking, encroachments