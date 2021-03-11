At 74, Guv to pursue MBA

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 20

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya (74), took admission in the MBA Human Resources (HR) course of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) Hisar, today.

Attending a function to mark 25 years of the distance education directorate in the university, the Governor filled his admission form online and became the first student of the fresh session as the admissions began today.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala are also students of Kurukshetra University and Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, in different courses. While the CM had enrolled himself in an online basic certificate course in Japanese culture and Language at Kurukshetra University in November last year, the deputy Chief Minister had got admission in PhD in the Mass Communication Department in the CDLU earlier this year.

The Governor while addressing the audience said, “India is becoming self-reliant by following the path of knowledge and science, taking energy from the pride of saints”, he said adding that the university was established in the name of great environmentalist and saint Guru Jambheshwar Ji Maharaj. This university is making incomparable contributions in the field of knowledge and science, he added.