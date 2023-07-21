At 9%, Haryana joblessness up 3-fold in 8 years: Congress

Chandigarh, July 20
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda has claimed the Central Government had admitted in Parliament today that the unemployment rate in Haryana had increased three times after the BJP came to power in the state.
“The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rameshwar Teli, in reply to my question, said the unemployment rate in Haryana was 2.9 per cent in 2013-14 during the Congress government, which surged to 9 per cent in 2021-22 during the BJP rule. The national unemployment rate is 4.1 per cent,” said Deepender.
The MP alleged the situation was appalling despite Haryana being surrounded on three sides by the Capital. “Not only this, Haryana has the highest unemployment rate in North India. Punjab, Himachal, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, UP, Jharkhand, Bihar, MP, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat are doing better,” he said. Due to the rising unemployment, he alleged, drug addiction and crime rate had increased.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled
Oppn wants debate, PM’s statement in Parl | Govt says Home M...
Mob leader among four arrested in Manipur
Twitter restrained from sharing video clips
Manipur incident grossest of rights violation: Supreme Court says if govt won't act, it will
Asks Centre, state to inform about action taken by July 28
Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Congress slams govt over Manipur unrest
Seeks President’s rule, CM’s ouster