At 9%, Haryana joblessness up 3-fold in 8 years: Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 20

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda has claimed the Central Government had admitted in Parliament today that the unemployment rate in Haryana had increased three times after the BJP came to power in the state.

“The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rameshwar Teli, in reply to my question, said the unemployment rate in Haryana was 2.9 per cent in 2013-14 during the Congress government, which surged to 9 per cent in 2021-22 during the BJP rule. The national unemployment rate is 4.1 per cent,” said Deepender.

The MP alleged the situation was appalling despite Haryana being surrounded on three sides by the Capital. “Not only this, Haryana has the highest unemployment rate in North India. Punjab, Himachal, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, UP, Jharkhand, Bihar, MP, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat are doing better,” he said. Due to the rising unemployment, he alleged, drug addiction and crime rate had increased.

