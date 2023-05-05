At 94, max farm fires in a day

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 4

Haryana recorded a maximum of 94 cases of wheat residue burning this season on Wednesday, taking the number of the cases to 410.

However, the cases are around 83 per cent less in comparison to the last year, said the satellite data.

In today’s cases, Fatehabad district recorded maximum of 24 cases, Sirsa district 19, Kaithal district 14, Karnal district 12, and Jind district 10, revealed the data.

A study of the data revealed that earlier, most cases were recorded in a day on April 27, which were 69, 38 on May 2, 32 on April 25, 22 on April 24, and 19 on April 15.

Sirsa district has recorded (from April 1 till date) 86 cases of stubble burning, followed by Fatehabad (50), Sonepat (33), Karnal (31), Jhajjar (31), Palwal (26), Hisar (23), Jind (23), Kaithal (22), Panipat (17), Rohtak (16), Ambala (nine), Yamunanagar (eight), Kurukshetra (eight), Gurugram (eight), Faridabad (eight), Nuh (four), Bhiwani (four), Charkhi Dadri (two) and Rewari (one).

A senior official of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department said the locations captured through the satellite were being studied and action would be initiated against those involved in this practice.