At 950, Karnal 3rd in state’s sex ratio

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 6

With the cumulative birth of 950 girls against 1,000 boys in the first five months of this year, Karnal has significantly improved its ranking in Haryana’s sex ratio chart, moving up from the 16th position last year to the third place.

The officials of the Health Department said Karnal’s ranking announced by the department reflecting the ongoing efforts to address gender imbalance in the district. Civil Surgeon Dr Krishan Kumar said Charkhi Dadri led the state with a sex ratio of 963, followed by Sirsa at 956.

Highlighting the monthly figures that contributed to the district’s improved ranking, he said in January, Karnal reported a sex ratio of 927, which increased to 940 in February and surged to an impressive 1,025 in March. Although April saw a slight dip to 905, the ratio increased again to 947 in May.

Dr Kumar credited the dedicated efforts of the staff members led by Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Sheenu Chaudhary for this success. “We are hopeful it will further improve in the coming months,” he added.

He highlighted the steps being taken by the staff members to improve the sex ratio and said, “We conduct regular meetings of medical officers and senior medical officers to review the village-wise sex ratio of the district. It helps in identifying the villages where the sex ratio is low.”

Dr Kumar said after identifying these villages, they scrutinised the reasons behind the fall in sex ratio and work on strategies to improve it.

“Our focus is on the early registration of antenatal cases and tracking all medical termination of pregnancy cases in both private and government institutions. We also monitor all ultrasound centres,” said Dr Kumar. He highlighted the support from DC Uttam Singh in implementing the PCPNDT Act.

Dr Chaudhary appreciated the efforts made by the staff members and emphasised the importance of combined efforts in monitoring and enforcing regulations to prevent prenatal sex determination. “We are working to achieve the top ranking across the state,” she added.

Charkhi Dadri tops, Sirsa second

