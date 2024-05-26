At booth, 95-year-old discovers he’s ‘dead’, manages to cast vote

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 25

Ninetyfive-year-old Pandit Sitaram was in for a rude shock when he was declared “dead” at Booth No. 69 at Agarsain School in Sirsa. When he reached the booth to cast his vote, upon knowing his particulars, poll officials told him he was on the list of deceased voters. When officials ignored his plea to remove his name from that list, Sitaram sat down at the booth helplessly.

After persistent requests by his son and a few members affiliated to political parties, the officials at the booth removed Sitaram’s name from the deceased list and let him cast his vote. He had previously informed the booth-level officer about his intention to vote at the booth itself, rather than at home, he said. Disheartened by the harassment he faced, Sitaram criticised the administration. He said poll officials should not restrict the elderly people like him from voting at the booths. He urged the administration to take action against officials concerned in this case.

