At DSP murder spot, bid to run over Tauru SDM

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 28

Over a year after a Haryana Police DSP was crushed to death by the mining mafia in Tauru block of Nuh, a similar attempt was made on the life of SDM Sanjeev Kumar almost at the same spot on Thursday.

According to information, the Tauru SDM and his team signalled a truck overloaded with mined material to stop around 2 pm, but its driver allegedly accelerated forward, trying to knock down whoever came in the way. Though the driver fled with the vehicle, the SDM’s security team arrested an accomplice. The incident occurred near Bawal border and a few metres away from the site where DSP Surender Singh was mowed down in July last by a stone-laden dumper-truck. “The driver fled towards Pachgaon village, which is notorious for illegal mining and is the native place of the accused in the DSP murder case. The driver’s accomplice, Mustafa, has been handed over to the police,” said an official. A case has been registered on the complaint of the SDM’s security official, Teekam Singh.

“We chased the truck, but the driver tried to hit our vehicle several times. His accomplice opened the truck’s back flap, unloading the entire gravel while trying attempt to bury our car. The driver fled with the empty vehicle while the accomplice was caught,” said the SDM.

