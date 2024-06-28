At Gurugram grievance redressal meet, CM Nayab Saini warns private builders

Gurugram, June 27
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini presided over the meeting of District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee in Gurugram today. Out of 20 complaints included in the agenda, he resolved 19.
Among the major decisions taken today was the long-pending transfer of builder colony Mayfield Gardens to the municipal corporation.
Citing public interest, Saini said this work should be completed within a week. He added that if the corporation fee is not paid, the property of the concerned builder should be attached.
“Residents should not suffer because of any technical problems or delays by the builder. If the builder refuses to clear dues prior transfer, attach all his property, auction it and recover the funds, but transfer it within a week,” he ordered.
Taking cognisance of the complaint of illegal occupation of pond land in Noorpur Jharssa village, the CM also ordered disciplinary action against the GMDA patwari who measured the land incorrectly. Taking cognisance of the complaint regarding water supply in DLF City Phase I, the CM directed that the problem should be resolved within two months and that DLF should strengthen the system of water storage and supply in this area.
In a case related to sanitation, he directed the officials that there should be no lack of cleanliness in the city. He will inspect the cleanliness system in the city during the next week. While giving instructions to constitute an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of the DC — in the complaint related to illegal occupation of vacant Housing Board Colony plots in Dhankot village — the CM directed to keep the matter pending till the next meeting.
In many cases included in the agenda, the complainants were absent from the meeting. When the Chief Minister sought answers from the officials concerned regarding these cases, he was informed that these complaints had been resolved. The CM called the complainants and collected information about their complaints. Bhagmal Yadav, resident of Kanhai village, and Hoshiyar Singh of Prem Nagar Kasan thanked the CM for the resolution of their cases.
The citizens who attended the meeting also praised the efforts of the Samadhan Camp started on the initiative of the CM to resolve public problems at the district and sub-division level. Expressing gratitude to the CM for this initiative, RD City RWA president Praveen Yadav and others said that their problems were being heard through this initiative. Feedback is also being taken after the resolution of complaints.
Decisions taken at the meeting
- Mayfield Garden to be transferred to the MC within a week, orders given to attach builder's property if corporation fee is not paid
- In the complaint of illegal occupation of pond land in Noorpur Jharssa village, the CM orders disciplinary action against the GMDA patwari who measured the land incorrectly
- Saini directs officials that there should be no lack of cleanliness and he will inspect the sanitary conditions next week
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka
17 people were travelling in the van
Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts
Sohna tehsil received 82 mm rain followed by Gurugram 30 mm,...
‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on President Droupadi Murmu 's Address to Parliament
Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...