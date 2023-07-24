At Jind rally, Surjewala raises ‘neglect’ of Bangar region

Jind, July 23
The Rajya Sabha MP and Congress national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the people of Jind (known as Bangar region) were always backstabbed by those who came to power after getting support from here.
Addressing a Hunkar Rally in Jind today, Surjewala said the Bangar region reposed faith in the JJP and its leader Dushyant Chautala who was Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana.
“Despite heading 23 departments and holding charge of various ministries, Dushyant has failed to carry out works in Jind and the adjoining segments,” he said.
Raising the issue of political importance of Bangar, Surjewala said despite four generations of one family in politics, they had betrayed the people of Jind.
Launching an attack on the Chautala family as Dushyant’s great grandfather Devi Lal had served as Deputy Prime Minister and his grandfather Om Prakash Chautala as Chief Minister, he said, “First we reposed faith in great grandfather, then grandfather and now in grandson (Dushyant) and gave Assembly seats to him. He went to the BJP despite the fact that people voted for him as he sought their mandate against the Saffron party in the 2019 Assembly polls.”
