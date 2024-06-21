At Karnal Samadhan Shivirs, 70% cases refer to family, property IDs

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 20

The Samadhan Shivir, an initiative by the state government to ensure the redress of public grievances at the district and sub-divisional level, operating daily between 9 am and 11 pm, received a large number of complaints. Most of them being centred on the problems related to Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and property IDs.

On the directions of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the district administration launched Samadhan Shivir on June 10 at district and sub-division levels. So far, it has received 609 complaints related to various departments. Out of these, the authorities concerned have resolved 251, while 358 are pending.

On Thursday alone, 88 complainants visited the camps across the district, with 32 complaints being resolved and 56 pending.

Out of the total 609 complaints, nearly 70 per cent have been related to PPP (family IDs) and property IDs. There were 422 complaints related to PPP and property IDs, with 219 resolved and the remaining 203 in the process of being addressed.

The PPP is an ambitious scheme introduced by the Haryana Government to streamline the delivery of various benefits and services to residents. However, despite its benefits, many families have faced difficulties related to its implementation, including errors in personal details and incorrect family member data.

The authorities claimed that these camps were also being organised at the sub-division level, apart from the district headquarters, where officials from various departments were listening to the grievances of the public and addressing their issues. Dedicated counters had also been set up to specifically address issues related to PPP and property IDs.

“Our motive is to address the problems of the public. Trained staff and officials are assisting residents to resolve their issues,” said Shubham, City Magistrate (CTM), Karnal.

Residents have had mixed reactions to these camps. Some appreciated the initiative, noting the prompt and effective services being provided by the officials. However, some believe that instead of holding these camps, the government should verify the data through door-to-door campaigns.

Rajni, a resident of Wazir Chand Colony, said she had been running from pillar to post for her BPL ration card, but to no avail. “After visiting the Samadhan Shivir, I was issued the ration card on the spot. I am happy with the prompt services being provided at the camps,” she added.

Rishipal, a resident of the city, said the government should constitute special teams to address such issues by visiting door to door or holding ward-wise camps.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal