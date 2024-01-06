At major stations, Ambala division to expand energy-saving lighting system

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, January 5

After commissioning the 70/30 Lighting Control System at the Ambala Cantonment railway station, the Ambala Division is set to introduce the system at all major railway stations under the division.

Under the system, 70 per cent of the lights under the sheds at platforms go off automatically as soon as the train departs, and only 30 per cent lights at the platforms remain on. As soon as the train starts approaching the platform, the 100 per cent lights are turned on automatically.

The Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer General, Manish Narwal, said, “Various measures are being taken for energy conservation, the division has already achieved the 100 per cent LED lights target and the division is using 3 to 5 star rating equipment. The 70/30 Lighting Control System was commissioned at the Ambala Cantonment railway station and the annual monetary saving is expected to be around Rs 3 lakh.”

“Now, the system will be introduced at several major stations, including Chandigarh, Saharanpur, Bathinda, Rajpura, Sirhind and Nangal Dam. The system is installed at the stations having good number of sheds. After the major stations, the way stations will be covered. The saving of energy and money at each station will be different”, he added.

The division is also focusing on increasing the solar panel system also in 2024. About 2.7 MWp solar panel systems at various stations (including 540 KWp at Ambala Cantonment, 485 KWp at Sahranpur, 216 KWp at Bathinda, and 330 KWp at Chandigarh) have already been installed under the division. As the Chandigarh station is being redeveloped, a new solar panel system of 1.3 MWp will be installed there and during the year, 500 KWp solar panel systems will be installed at various railway stations under the division.

The divisional official said the new solar panel systems would be installed at nearly 14 railway stations, including Bathinda Cantonment, Barnala, Sekha, and Lehra Mohabbat railway stations.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala Division, Mandeep Singh Bhatia, said, “The Railways is focusing on energy conservation, reducing carbon emission and increasing the use of solar energy. The Chandigarh railway station is being redeveloped and 80 per cent of the requirement of the station will be shifted to solar energy.”

