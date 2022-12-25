At Manesar, labels of popular brands put on bottles of liquor smuggled from Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, December 24

The preliminary investigation into the seizure of 1,023 boxes of illicit liquor case has revealed that these were smuggled to an illegal godown at Manesar (Gurugram) from Chandigarh, where the bottles were labelled as that of popular brands before transporting these to Gujarat and other places.

The illegal trade was being run by three persons, who were arrested by the police on Friday.

“Those arrested have been identified as Deepak (alias Dariyapur) of Jhajjar, Satyendra of Sector 39 in Chandigarh and Prince of Naya Gaon (Punjab). Deepak has a liquor vend in Chandigarh and Satyender works there as accountant, while Prince provides duplicate wrappers of popular brands. The illicit liquor in unlabelled plastic bottles was transported to Manesar from Chandigarh in a container for labelling,” said Vikrant Bhushan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mahendragarh.

On their demarcation, a team of the Narnaul police raided the godown at Manesar and seized 106 boxes of illicit liquor. Labels of some popular brands were pasted on the bottles and the accused were planning to transport these to another place. The accused had been taken on remand, he added.

The SP maintained a team of the Narnaul CIA seized 1,023 boxes of illicit liquor from National Highway-152D near Surana village on Sunday. The container driver and conductor were arrested in that connection. The liquor was being transported to Jaipur (Rajasthan) from Chandigarh in a container bearing registration number of Gandhi Nagar (Gujarat). Three others were arrested after the driver informed about their involvement, he added.