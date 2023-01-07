 At Panipat rally, Rahul attacks govt on Agnipath, unemployment, inflation : The Tribune India

At Panipat rally, Rahul attacks govt on Agnipath, unemployment, inflation

Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally at Sector 13/17 ground in Panipat on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, January 6

Rahul Gandhi today targeted the BJP-led Union Government over inflation, unemployment, especially Agnipath scheme, economic imbalance between rich and poor people and over “divisive policies”. He said Haryana had become a champion in terms of unemployment in the 21st century

Youths let down by Centre

Lakhs of youths wake up in the morning all across the country to prepare themselves for the Army, Navy and Air Force to save the nation and the National Flag, but the BJP has stopped them by launching the Agnipath scheme. Rahul Gandhi, Senior Congress leader

100 own Country’s 50% money

Taking a dig at the Union Government over inflation, unemployment, especially Agnipath scheme, Rahul Gandhi said India had been divided into two countries, one of the poor, labourers, farmers and common people and the second of 200-300 rich people who have all the wealth. Half of the country’s wealth is in the hands of top 100 rich people.

The “Bharat Jodo Yatra” resumed from the Sanoli Khurd village in the morning after Rahul Gandhi returned from Delhi at 8.40 am and entered Panipat City at around 12 noon.

The second phase of the yatra entered Panipat on Thursday evening from Uttar Pradesh. Thousands of supporters walked with him for 13 km. Adequate security arrangements have been made on the Yatra route. Rahul Gandhi addressed a massive gathering at the yatra rally held in Sector 13/17 ground here.

Taking a dig at the Union Government’s Agnipath scheme, Rahul Gandhi said lakhs of youths wake up in the morning at 4 am all across the country to prepare themselves for the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force to save the nation and to save the National Flag, But, the BJP has stopped them by launching the Agnipath scheme.

He also pulled up the Central government over inflation, demonetisation, GST and other “anti-people” policies.

Farmers stood against three “black” laws and protested against these at Delhi borders for a year, the Congress leader said. Appealing to people to end their fights and love each other, Rahul said sometimes differences take place, you all should end your enmity and differences.

All Indians are walking in this yatra. People from all languages, castes and colour are walking here and helping each other. Common people are serving us food and water and this is the India that we want, said Rahul.

India has been divided into two countries, one is of poor, labourers, farmers and common people and the second is of 200-300 rich people who have all the wealth. The country’s half money is in the hands of only top 100 rich people, he said.

Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC president, targeted the BJP-led Union Government over its policies and said only the Congress saved the country, and the former never fought for this country.

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said there were three wars in Panipat, but these were not fought for Panipat, but to decide who would get Delhi. Today’s crowd itself was telling that Delhi would belong to the Congress, he said.

The yatra has now become a mass movement, Hooda said. State Congress president Udaybhan welcomed Rahul Gandhi by tying a traditional Haryana turban on him. Congress MP Deepender Hooda welcomed Rahul Gandhi with a memento.

Haryana Congress in charge Shakti Singh Gohil, general secretary KC Venugopal, general secretary Randeep Surjewala, former president Kumari Selja, Kiran Chaudhary, former CM Digvijaya Singh were among those present on the occasion.

