At Parshuram Janmotsav, Venod Sharma, MP son seek support for Khattar

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 5

Former Union minister Venod Sharma and his MP son Kartikeya Sharma have thrown their weight behind BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat Manohar Lal Khattar by urging people to vote for the former CM to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands.

During a ‘Brahmin Sammelan’ organised by Kartikeya to mark the ‘Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav’ at old vegetable market, both leaders lauded developmental initiatives undertaken by Khattar and Modi.

In the presence of Khattar, Venod praised the former CM’s vision and efforts for the welfare of the economically weaker sections of the society. He cited a list of 10,000 youths who got jobs due to the transparent system implemented during Khattar’s tenure.

Venod said, “Some call Manohar Lal a former CM, but I see him much more than that. He is a good person, who worked a lot for the state ensuring transparency, equality, inclusive development, equal opportunity and good governance.”

He criticised Congress leaders for dividing the society based on caste, asserting that the Constitution provides equal rights to all.

“Babasaheb (BR) Ambedkar has not written in the Constitution that the post of CM, PM, President or any other would go to a particular section of the society. Anyone from the society can get these posts. It hurts a lot when a party decides the post of Deputy CM on caste basis, and also decides who would be the CM, but we will not tolerate it and will not allow anyone to take our share,” said Venod.

Kartikeya highlighted Khattar’s contributions for the community, saying: “I had raised 13 demands before Manohar Lal ji during ‘Brahmin Mahasammelan’ held in December 2022, and he had accepted 10 on the spot and the remaining three demands will be fulfilled soon. Manohar Lal has worked on the vision of inclusive development without discrimination.”

