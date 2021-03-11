Atal Cancer Care centre opened in Ambala

With most modern machines in North India, to cater to patients of region: BJP chief Nadda

Atal Cancer Care centre opened in Ambala

JP Nadda, Anil Vij and ML Khattar at the opening of Atal Cancer Care Centre. RAVI KUMAR

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 9

BJP national president JP Nadda inaugurated the Atal Cancer Care centre on the premises of the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment today.

The centre has been built at a cost of Rs 72.11 crore.

On the occasion, Nadda said, “The cancer centre, dedicated to the public, is equipped with sophisticated and modern equipment. After the PGI, Chandigarh, the centre in Ambala has the most modern machines in North India. It would bring relief to cancer patients of not only Haryana but those of the neighbouring states also. The centre would help detect cancer and cardiovascular diseases at an early stage.”

Health Minister Anil Vij said, “The health services in Ambala Cantonment had remained neglected for years. The OPD of the old Civil Hospital used to daily attend around 150 patients only, and was just a referral centre. But after coming to power, we got a new hospital built to provide better facilities and now the OPD attends to over 2,500 patients daily. It has the latest machines. We are improving the healthcare facilities across the state. To further strengthen the healthcare facilities in Haryana, the government has decided to get mapping done and identify the areas where the CHCs, PHCs, ICUs and 100 and 200-bedded hospitals are required.”

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said cancer patients were on the rise in Haryana, especially in Sirsa, Jind, Fatehabad, Kaithal, and Ambala districts, and with latest equipment here, their lives could be saved. Two more advanced machines, including PET scan and SPECT scan, would also be installed at a cost of Rs 34 crore at the cancer centre. A hostel, having a capacity of 100 people, would be built for attendants of the cancer patients.

The Chief Minister said the centre would be soon included in the list of hospitals covered under Ayushman Bharat Scheme. The government had increased the medical seats and it aimed to ensure the availability of specialised doctors. The government would give a pension of Rs 2,500 per month to stage 3 and 4 cancer patients, thalassemia and haemophilia patients of poor families. There was no dearth of funds, and the aim is to provide good health care services to the people.

In an indirect attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, the CM said, “Freebies are being doled out by a leader, the policy of freebies is a disease, it has captured Delhi and Punjab and now targeting Haryana. You have to stay away from it.”

BJP state chief OP Dhankar, Agriculture Minister JP Dalal, Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria, MLA Ambala City Aseem Goel, and several other BJP leaders were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Nadda was given a rousing welcome by party workers of the district unit at Bastara toll plaza when he was returning to Delhi from Ambala after inaugurating the cancer hospital.

Accompanied by state president OP Dhankar and state general secretary advocate Vedpal, Nadda had a brief stay at the toll, where district president Yogendra Rana, Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan and Mayor Renu Bala Gupta welcomed him.

Rs 2,500 pension for poor patients

The centre will be included in the list of hospitals covered under Ayushman Bharat Scheme. The govt will give a pension of Rs 2,500 per month to stage 3 and 4 cancer patients, haemophilia and thalassemia patients of poor families. — Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

#anil vij #cancer

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu 'floored' by CM Bhagwant Mann's humility; don't read too much into meeting, says AAP

3
J & K

Archaeological Survey of India fumes as Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha holds prayers at J-K's Martand Sun temple

4
Punjab

Explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali

5
Chandigarh

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann orders Rs 50 lakh compensation to covid victim driver's family

7
Business

Rupee slumps to all-time low of 77.44 on forex outflows, rising US yields

8
World

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis; nationwide curfew imposed

9
Delhi

Protests erupt as bulldozers roll into Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

10
J & K

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over as GoC 15 Corps

Don't Miss

View All
Electric bus to Rohtang resumes
Himachal

Electric bus for Rohtang tourists resumes

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under ‘kolhu’ in Sonepat village
Haryana 1857 FIRST WAR OF INDEPENDENCE

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under 'kolhu' in Sonepat village

Bathinda village opens front against drugs
Bathinda

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo
Punjab

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI
Nation

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

Top News

Will reconsider sedition law, SC needn’t examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre

Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre

Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today

Grenade attack on Pb Police Intelligence HQ

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot

China keeping border row alive: Army Chief

China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande

Pre-April 2020 status quo must

Raised state’s issues with Punjab CM: Navjot Sidhu

Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu

Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS shouldn’t have made irresponsible remarks, says Allahabad HC

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS Ajay Mishra shouldn't have made irresponsible remarks, says Allahabad HC

Cities

View All

Pak drone with 10 kg heroin shot down

Pakistani drone with 10 kg heroin shot down

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying heroin along border in Amritsar

Amritsar: Registered Medical Practitioner kills self, eight booked

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide in Tarn Taran village

Four robberies reported in Amritsar city

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Grenade attack on Pb Police Intelligence HQ

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

3 killed, 25 hurt as buses collide in Kurali

Student killed, three injured in hit-&-run in Panchkula

Research, testing centre for industry on anvil in Chandigarh

Vicky Middukhera murder case: Four accused sent to judicial custody

SC refuses to take up CPM’s plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Supreme Court refuses to take up CPM's plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Protests erupt at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh as MC bulldozers get going

Noted structural engineer Mahendra Raj passes away at 98

Woman ‘kills’ brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

Woman 'kills' brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

NGOs hold protest in Jalandhar against strike by patwaris across Punjab

Finance Minister Cheema calls on Jalandhar industrialists, seeks Budget ideas

Left private schools during Covid, students now move back

9 months on, 1,152 selected patwaris await job letters in Punjab

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Communal violence at Patiala conspiracy to disturb peace in Punjab: Shahi Iman

No relief for Simarjit Singh Bains; hearing adjourned

Vendors’ association demands vending zones in Ludhiana

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

'Omicron sublineages responsible for Covid outbreak at Patiala law University'

Fire rages on in commercial building for over 24 hours in Patiala

False info: Punjabi University issues notice to 16 private BEd colleges

Drop in wheat yield: Farmers seek Rs 6K per acre compensation