Atal Kisan Mazdoor Canteens to stay open in off-season too: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, July 15

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that Atal Kisan-Mazdoor Canteens at mandis in the state would remain open even during the off-season. Earlier, these canteens were operational only during the procurement season.

Khattar made this announcement while presiding over a review meeting of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) here today. Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal and chairman, HSAMB, Aditya Devi Lal, were also present at the meeting.

The CM said at present 25 Atal Kisan Mazdoor Canteens are operational in various mandis of the state, where food is being provided to farmers and labourers at a subsidised rate of Rs 10. There is a proposal to set up 15 more such canteens in the state soon, he added.

The CM directed that the chief engineer of the HSAMB be appointed as the nodal officer to monitor roads of five districts of the state that have been given to the zila parishad.

He said under Mukhyamantri Kisan Evam Khetihar Mazdoor Jiwan Suraksha Yojana, financial assistance is provided to farmers in case of accidents during farming operations. In 2022-23, financial assistance amounting to Rs 21.64 crore was provided in 1,334 such cases. Besides, the HSAMB has integrated 108 mandis with the e-NAM platform.

At the meeting, issues related to Apple, Fruit and Vegetable Market in Pinjore, new and ongoing works of the HSAMB and the CM’s announcements were discussed in detail. The CM also launched mobile application Meri Fasal-Mera Byora, using which farmers would be able to register their crop online.

