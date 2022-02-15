Athletics meet at Dyal Singh College in Karnal

Karnal: The 71st annual athletics meet of Dyal Singh College began with great zeal and enthusiasm. Jatinder Kumar Mehta, Income Tax Officer, and an alumnus of the college, was the chief guest. He said sports were very important as they imbibed in the spirit of competition and brotherhood and also helped the youth prepare themselves for the task of nation building. Dr Ashima Gakhar, principal, said sports formed an integral part of any academic institute. Besides keeping one agile and fit, it also instilled everyone a sense of discipline and team spirit. Earlier, staff members and students observed two minutes silence as a tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama attack. On the first day, a number of events like 400 mts race (boys), 200 mt race (girls), javelin throw, shot put, long jump, high jump to name some were held.

Sweaters distributed to students

Yamunagar: Vijay Kapur, chairman of DAV Schools, Yamunanagar, distributed sweaters and inners to students of DAV High School, Kansapur in Yamunanagar. He said students should learn discipline and come to school in proper uniform. He said the school was set up by JN Kapur, founder of DAV Institutions, Yamunanagar, to impart education to the needy when India's literacy rate was around 30 per cent. Kapur thanked Subhash Garg and Naresh Garg of the Ruchera Trust for extending help to the students.

Biz & management conference

Hisar: An annual national conference on "Business and management" organised by the Haryana School of Business (HSB), Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, concluded. Twentyone technical sessions were organised at the conference in which more than 120 delegates from all over the country presented research papers. More than 30 resource persons from industry and institutions of academic and professional repute acted as experts in different technical sessions held during the conference. Prof Shabnam Saxena, dean, Haryana School of Business and Prof Karam Pal Narwal, director, HSB, said at the two-day conference, the participants came to know about the latest technologies on the subject of business and management.

Sports meet at Nehru college

Jhajjar: Pt JL Nehru Government PG College organised an annual sports meet to promote sports culture in the institute. Principal Dr Dhanpat Grewal said Rahul of BA (second year) and Manish of BA (first year) were declared best athletes in boy and girl categories, respectively. Col Yogendra Singh, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, gave away the prizes to winning students and also called upon every participant to make sports a way of life to keep physically and mentally fit.

e-campus placement drive

Hisar: Six students of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology, Hisar, have been selected in the e-campus placement drive of Kcloud Pvt Ltd, Noida, organised by the training and placement cell of the university. Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor and ProfAvnesh Verma, Registrar of the university, congratulated the selected students.