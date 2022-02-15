Athletics meet at Dyal Singh College in Karnal

Athletics meet at Dyal Singh College in Karnal

Karnal: The 71st annual athletics meet of Dyal Singh College began with great zeal and enthusiasm. Jatinder Kumar Mehta, Income Tax Officer, and an alumnus of the college, was the chief guest. He said sports were very important as they imbibed in the spirit of competition and brotherhood and also helped the youth prepare themselves for the task of nation building. Dr Ashima Gakhar, principal, said sports formed an integral part of any academic institute. Besides keeping one agile and fit, it also instilled everyone a sense of discipline and team spirit. Earlier, staff members and students observed two minutes silence as a tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama attack. On the first day, a number of events like 400 mts race (boys), 200 mt race (girls), javelin throw, shot put, long jump, high jump to name some were held.

Sweaters distributed to students

Yamunagar: Vijay Kapur, chairman of DAV Schools, Yamunanagar, distributed sweaters and inners to students of DAV High School, Kansapur in Yamunanagar. He said students should learn discipline and come to school in proper uniform. He said the school was set up by JN Kapur, founder of DAV Institutions, Yamunanagar, to impart education to the needy when India's literacy rate was around 30 per cent. Kapur thanked Subhash Garg and Naresh Garg of the Ruchera Trust for extending help to the students.

Biz & management conference

Hisar: An annual national conference on "Business and management" organised by the Haryana School of Business (HSB), Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, concluded. Twentyone technical sessions were organised at the conference in which more than 120 delegates from all over the country presented research papers. More than 30 resource persons from industry and institutions of academic and professional repute acted as experts in different technical sessions held during the conference. Prof Shabnam Saxena, dean, Haryana School of Business and Prof Karam Pal Narwal, director, HSB, said at the two-day conference, the participants came to know about the latest technologies on the subject of business and management.

Sports meet at Nehru college

Jhajjar: Pt JL Nehru Government PG College organised an annual sports meet to promote sports culture in the institute. Principal Dr Dhanpat Grewal said Rahul of BA (second year) and Manish of BA (first year) were declared best athletes in boy and girl categories, respectively. Col Yogendra Singh, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, gave away the prizes to winning students and also called upon every participant to make sports a way of life to keep physically and mentally fit.

e-campus placement drive

Hisar: Six students of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology, Hisar, have been selected in the e-campus placement drive of Kcloud Pvt Ltd, Noida, organised by the training and placement cell of the university. Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor and ProfAvnesh Verma, Registrar of the university, congratulated the selected students. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2
Punjab

Punjab vital for national security; needs stable government: PM Narendra Modi

3
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

4
Haryana

Kala Ramachandran appointed first woman Commissioner of Police of Gurugram

5
Punjab

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

6
Nation

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

7
Entertainment

Did Madhubala marry Kishore Kumar in anger? Actress sister says 'in her last days she cried in loneliness as the singer had no time for her'

8
J & K

Watch: Elderly Kashmiri woman's English takes social media by storm

9
Punjab

Charanjit Channi will run a govt of small and medium traders and farmers, Rahul Gandhi says in Hoshiarpur

10
Nation

Woman killed over 20-year-old daughter's WhatsApp status in Maharashtra

Don't Miss

View All
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Top Stories

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...

Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Mumbai in underworld-linked action

About 10 locations are being covered in Maharashtra's capita...

Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127

Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127

347 more deaths reported

India driving force of Quad, says White House

India driving force of Quad, says White House

During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...

Cities

View All

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Ex-IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh vows to end mafia culture

Sidhu roars in Verka

Decoding the psychology of falling in love

Even basic amenities are elusive to residents in this constituency

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in city

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali fresh case count below 100

Chandigarh: Walk-in OPDs resume, 6,738 patients show up in 3 major govt hospitals

Riding stolen car, five attempt robbery in Chandigarh

Teachers overstaying deputation on Chandigarh radar

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

ABG a/c became NPA during Congress rule: Nirmala Sitharaman

Doaba’s Valentine date with three big names

Doaba's Valentine date with three big names

BSP vote set to split in Adampur

It's a battle of turncoats, hockey legends

Students form human chains to spread voting awareness

Shobha yatra: Traffic diversions in Phagwara

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, others flay incident

Murderous attack on security guard cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

4 thieves arrested, 12 two-wheelers recovered in Ludhiana

Man nabbed with 1,800 bottles of smuggled liquor in Ludhiana

‘We aim to make state drug-free’: Raghav Chadha

We aim to make Punjab drug-free: Raghav Chadha

Schoolteacher assaulted by students, hospitalised

Cops mute spectators as political bike, car rallies flout traffic norms

Nigerian woman arrested with 1.75 kg of heroin

New policy aimed at handing over education to corporate sector, say students, teachers