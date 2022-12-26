ATM rigged in Ambala, case registered

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 25

An ATM fraud has come to light in Ambala in which the fraudster rigged ATM to stop it from dispensing cash while the money got debited from the accounts of customers who came to withdraw cash.

As per information, the accused had rigged the ATM eight times on October 16 and November 13, and collected about Rs 51,000. Nitesh Gondwal, senior manager, Mahesh Nagar branch of Punjab National Bank, in his complaint to the police stated that an ATM is installed adjoining the bank branch. On October 16 and November 13, a few customers complained that while withdrawing cash from the ATM, money got deducted from their accounts but the cash was not dispensed by the machine. The complaints were forwarded to the head office. During the investigation, CCTV footage was examined and it was observed that a masked man used some keys to open the flap of the machine and installed an object inside.

A case has been registered at the Mahesh Nagar police station under Sections 380, 427 and 454 of the IPC against an unidentified person. “It was Sunday on both the days when the ATM got rigged, so the customers could not raise the matter with bank officials the same day,” said Ram Pal, SHO.