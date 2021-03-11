ATR sought from MDU-Rohtak Vice-Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 28

The Department of Higher Education of the Haryana Government has sought the action taken report (ATR) from the Vice-Chancellor of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, on two complaints pertaining to the fraudulent promotion of a professor and the appointment of an assistant professor at the university.

In a letter to the MDU VC, the Director (Higher Education), Haryana, has asked him to look into the complaints and submit the ATR to the complainant as well as the Department of Higher Education within 30 days.

In one of the said complaints, Dr Sandeep Gupta of Hisar has sought disciplinary and legal action against the officials concerned of the MDU, Rohtak, and local audit department for wilful and fraudulent career advancement scheme (CAS) promotion to the post of professor with respect to Dr Raj Kumar, Reader, Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSAR), MDU, which resulted in huge financial loss to the public exchequer. Dr Raj Kumar is serving as Dean (Students Welfare) at university. In the other complaint, Dr Gupta has requested for investigation regarding the fraud appointment and forged Class XII certificate of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) with respect to Dr Pardeep Gahlot, assistant professor, University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) at the MDU, Rohtak.